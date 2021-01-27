Lori Harvey would love to get her hands on some of Rihanna’s outfits

The 24-year-old model - who is dating ‘Black Panther’ actor Michael B. Jordan - loves the 'Diamonds' hitmaker's style and would love to "get her hands on" some of Rihanna’s outfits. She told Page Six Style: “She definitely has some pieces I am dying to get my hands on.” As for her own style, Lori described it as “definitely a mix between girly and tomboy”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The daughter of actor Steve Harvey explained how she always chooses pieces that "accentuate" her body, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, she lives for "comfy" clothes. She continued: “I love collecting vintage pieces and wearing clothes that accentuate my body are a must. I normally like to mix my high and low pieces when I go out, but since the pandemic hit, anything comfy has been my go-to.”

And Lori loves loungewear so much, she has launched a collection with Naked Wardrobe.

The size-inclusive line is far sexier than most people's every day lockdown attire, with pieces including cutout cropped tops to go with sweatpants.

She added that “these items can easily change from day to night, and the fabric is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Lori recently declared Michael B. Jordan "mine".

The 33-year-old actor and his girlfriend made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, and the pair have since gushed over each other on the social media app.

Over the weekend, the 'Just Mercy' star posted some shirtless holiday snaps taken by his partner, seemingly from their recent romantic getaway to St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Michael captioned the post: "Spf 1000 pls Photo: @loriharvey (sic)"

She then commented: "Mine", along with the tongue emoji.

And Michael replied with the cheeky smiley face emoji with a tongue sticking out one side.