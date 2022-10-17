Madiba shirts creator Sonwabile Vukani launches learnership programme to assist emerging designers

Still basking in the success of his recent showcase at the Paris Fashion Week, Sonwabile Ndamse says besides fashion, he’s passionate about youth and skills development. Best known for his creation of the popular Nelson Mandela shirts, the globally recognised fashion designer is launching a learnership programme to empower emerging young fashion designers.

Ndamase has joined forces with Safda (South African Fashion Design Agency and Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) Seta to create learnership and internship programmes to help the youth of Mzansi to develop and sharpen their skills. “The programme intends to develop individuals in garment-making skills and ploughing back into the community,” Ndamase said. Ndamase said it is through training and development that we can ensure the future of fashion in South Africa.

Safda’s fashion-led entrepreneurship development programme provides skills development, and technical and marketing support to individuals and aspirant small businesses in the fashion, arts and craft industries. Safda will cover the training cost related to facilitation and training material. For more information and to apply visit the Safda website. Applications will close on October 20.

Ndamase, who owns the label Vukani Range Creations, was invited to showcase his new collection, which also included women’s wear. In a recent interview with Ayanda Nyathi on Newzroom Afrika, Ndamase said any designer must understand the brand that they will present to the world stages because “you are not just selling fashion, you are selling culture … You are selling the economy of your country. “Take for example umbaqo, which I have used as the opening at the Paris Fashion Week, I was showcasing where I come from, who I am, as an African.”

