Make sure to get your hands on these must-have autumn accessories

While it might not be full-on winter yet, there’s most definitely a chill in the air. Many of us are not quite ready to let go of our summer wardrobe, and you certainly don’t have to just yet.

Adding these accessories to your look can gradually take your style from summer to autumn before winter sets in. Neckerchief If you’re not quite ready for thick knitted scarves, then a colourful neckerchief is a perfect accessory to keep your neck warm. Neckerchiefs can be worn in so many different styles. If yours is big enough, you can even wrap it over your head.

Neckerchief. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Boots It’s not quite thigh-high boots weather yet, but you can certainly start to introduce boots into your autumn wardrobe. Ankle boots are ideal for the in-between weather. Chunky lace-up boots continue to be all the rage. They are chic while adding a little quirkiness to an outfit. Chunky boots. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Gloves

Gloves are making a huge comeback this season. While it’s still fairly balmy during the day right now, there’s no harm in looking around for a classic pair of opera gloves for the chilly nights out. Opera gloves are trending right now. Picture: Pexels/Reign Martinez Loafers If you didn’t get yourself a pair last season, it is best you invest in a pair now. Loafers continue to be a top shoe choice for the season. What we love most about loafers is that you can easily dress them up or down.