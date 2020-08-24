Maps Maponyane responds to those thirst trap pics by covering up

Last week restaurateur and TV personality Maps Maponyane proved that he looks just as good without clothes on.

Taking to Twitter, the Buns Out owner shared the cover of this month’s Men’s Health magazine with him on the cover showing off his abs of steal.

He then followed it up with a thirst trap shirtless picture, with the caption: “Might as well start an Only Fans at this rate", sending his many fans into overdrive.

OnlyFans is a social media platform where influencers are free to post whatever content they like – from softcore to X-rated – for a monthly subscription.

Might as well start an Only Fans at this rate😂 pic.twitter.com/I4P47TMlF8 — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 18, 2020

The post even elicited some responses from fellow celebs, including close friend Boity Thulo, and Sizwe Dhlomo who told him to put on some clothes.