The luxurious Matsidiso bag.





“It felt like the right time to introduce something new, and handbags compliment her shoes. However, finding the right relationship with manufacturers has always been key. I met Jutta over a year ago and her work ethic resonated with ours as she works with women in Cape Town, creating work, paying a fair wage, providing excellent working conditions, and change in their lives. The timing was perfect for both of us," says Jinae Heyns of Matsidiso.





The elegant Matsidiso bag.





Inspired by the topographical and cultural diversity within South Africa, these bespoke bags have references to the Ndebele culture, some to the bush and wildlife experience that celebrates the natural heritage that exists.





Matsidiso bag inspired by the Ndebele culture.





“Everything from the linings to the jewelled hangers to changes in bag sizes is customizable, allowing the customer to build their dream bag. This is why the range of bags is special, and truly so affordable for the amount of work that goes into them,” concludes Jinae.



