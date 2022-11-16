Maxhosa Africa invited to exhibit at Armando Cabral in New York

His fashion brand Maxhosa Africa has been invited to install a pop-up store at the Armando Cabral.

“I’m in New York, @armando_cabral has invited @maxhosa to do a pop-up at their boutique at the @rockefellercenter Manhattan for a few months to celebrate African design excellence, opening on Thursday,” posted Ngxokolo on his Instagram page.

Maxhosa Africa will be joined by other brands like Labrum London and Art Comes First, who are also part of Armando’s Fall Show, which honours fashion and brotherhood.

Labrum London, which takes its name from the Latin word that means “having an edge”, is a menswear brand that combines West African and British heritage to create modern fashion.