Maxhosa Africa invited to exhibit at Armando Cabral in New York

There's no stopping internationally acclaimed South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo.
His fashion brand Maxhosa Africa has been invited to install a pop-up store at the Armando Cabral.
“I’m in New York, @armando_cabral has invited @maxhosa to do a pop-up at their boutique at the @rockefellercenter Manhattan for a few months to celebrate African design excellence, opening on Thursday,” posted Ngxokolo on his Instagram page.
Maxhosa Africa will be joined by other brands like Labrum London and Art Comes First, who are also part of Armando’s Fall Show, which honours fashion and brotherhood.
Labrum London, which takes its name from the Latin word that means “having an edge”, is a menswear brand that combines West African and British heritage to create modern fashion.
Art Comes First is about reviving what is considered dead.
Founders Sam Lambert and Shaka Maido had this to say about their brand: “Our trademark is focusing on minor details, on the cut, silhouette and colour palette. Giving it a new life and appearing totally fresh to the consumer. The colour palette is inspired by old pictures, a greyscale of black and white and sepia. Other sources of inspiration include old photographers such as Peter Doyle, Edward Curtis, Seidou Keita, H. Newton … and obviously vintage family portraits, paying homage to the past by bringing it to the present and innovating it for the future.”
Maxhosa Africa recently announced that its silk pieces from the Alkebulan collection, launched in June, will now be available at its stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg and online.