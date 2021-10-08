MaXhosa Africa wins the African Luxury Heritage Award

South African acclaimed designer Laduma Ngxokolo started October on a high note by winning the African Luxury Heritage Award. Hosted by Luxury Connect Africa and the South African Embassy, African Luxury Heritage Awards recognise the outstanding contribution of African luxury brands and designers to the creative and business spheres of the African luxury economy.

The awards were held in France during Paris Fashion Week. MaXhosa Africa won the African Luxury Heritage Brand of the Year 2021 award alongside Imane Ayissi, a Cameroonian Haute couture designer whose work features African traditional fabrics turned in showstopping garments. Ngxokolo, the founder of Maxhosa Africa, expressed his gratitude for being recognised as one of the best African luxury brands.

“Thank you to you all for recognising our work through this platform. “May African luxury grow from strength to strength, not just through the glamorous side of fashion but especially through economical development within our continent. “May we grow our export industry and make Africa a great continent again as it should be,” he said.

Ayissi, who is also a model, spoke about his journey in fashion. “I’d like to thank everyone who has brought some spotlight and support to my career in fashion. “The road has been quite long, and we continue to strive to bring another facet of Africa’s know-how to the attention of the world.