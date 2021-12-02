Mbali Mthethwa wins Country Road Twyg changemaker award

Mthethwa is the founder of The Herd, a traditional African craft and contemporary design brand.

Now in its third year, the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are an initiative aimed at recognising trailblazers for their contributions and innovations in the industry.

Country Road once again partnered with Twyg to present the changemaker award, which awards designers who have embraced sustainable practices, focusing on environmental, social and economic integrity.

“The award is presented to individuals who used their brand, business or platform for the greater good of the planet and its people.

“While it’s important to make clothes and accessories that people love and that will last, we also need to respect the environment and the people behind the clothes and accessories, their skills and their creative input,” says Jackie May, Twyg founder and director.