Mbali Mthethwa wins Country Road Twyg changemaker award
Local designer Mbali Mthethwa has been named Country Road changemaker at Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards.
Mthethwa is the founder of The Herd, a traditional African craft and contemporary design brand.
Now in its third year, the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are an initiative aimed at recognising trailblazers for their contributions and innovations in the industry.
Country Road once again partnered with Twyg to present the changemaker award, which awards designers who have embraced sustainable practices, focusing on environmental, social and economic integrity.
“The award is presented to individuals who used their brand, business or platform for the greater good of the planet and its people.
“While it’s important to make clothes and accessories that people love and that will last, we also need to respect the environment and the people behind the clothes and accessories, their skills and their creative input,” says Jackie May, Twyg founder and director.
Mthethwa, the recipient of this year’s changemaker award, walked away with the cash prize of R100 000 from Country Road.
“I’m quite shocked and overwhelmed but also incredibly grateful, honoured and humbled.
“Many artisans and crafters in South Africa come from marginalised communities, and when you look at craft in the country, it’s often exploitative instead of providing economic empowerment and development.
“With the help of this cash prize from Country Road, I hope to continue my journey to finding solutions that ensure these artisans are more empowered and to eradicate poverty through design and craft,” says Mthethwa.
Twyg is a non-profit organisation that supports an eco-conscious and forward-thinking future and inspires change in the fashion industry.
Lara Klawikowski won last year’s changemaker award at the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards.