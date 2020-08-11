Meet Bonnie Bonisiwe, the seamstress behind the masks for Goodbye Malaria

This Women’s Month we celebrate women who are using their talents to make a difference in the community.

Bonnie Bonisiwe, a seamstress from Lorentzville, Johannesburg, was offered the opportunity to produce masks for Goodbye Malaria.

Having experienced poverty, she was able to empower those in her community by extending this opportunity to three other seamstresses. Together, they have produced more than 7 500 masks to sustain their livelihoods.

The masks Bonisiwe and her team sewed formed part of Goodbye Malaria’s drive to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“When I received a call to ask whether I would be able to make masks, I took the opportunity with hands open, because I wasn’t working at the time. I used to make an income through sewing and people knew that I was a tailor, so they would bring me their stuff to mend,” said Bonisiwe.