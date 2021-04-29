Meet Mark Bryan, the man who rocks 15cm stilettos and pencil skirts

We always talk about how clothes are not gender-specific but how far are we willing to go to prove that statement?

There are still people who think certain clothing items like skirts and stilettos are reserved for women.

Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer based in Germany, took up the challenge. He is a 61-year-old man who walks a mile in “women’s” shoes, literally.

His interest in stilettos started about 40 years ago when he was dating a woman who also happened to be 1.8m tall. However, it was only five years ago when he started wearing short skirts and 15cm stilettos to work. Of course, he would get stares for his outfits, but that didn’t seem to bother him or his masculinity.

And while his wife supports him, she sometimes doesn’t like the new Instagram fame he’s acquired ever since he started sharing his pictures on social media.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, he said: “People look at my pictures, and they instantly assume I’m gay or something. I think what gets me going are the people who say that I’m helping them see things the way they’ve always wanted to see them, but were afraid to. As a football coach, I like helping young men develop not just as players, but as responsible members of society. Being able to help people through the problems they have helps me more than just the compliments that I’m looking good.”

Bryan has attracted famous designers such as Marc Jacobs and is now a fashion model. He donates some of the proceeds to schoolchildren in Pakistan.

Here are some of his best looks: