Meet the Black Betty Club

While there are people who carry their personalities on their sleeves, there are others who don't often share their true self with the world. Whether you’re a misfit or a rebel forced to conform to the norms of society or a daydreamer stuck in a nine-to-fiver, it isn’t always easy to express the person you are.

But if people looked a bit closer, they might just catch a glimpse of the real you. A tiny tattoo here or a hidden body piercing there, many find ways to express themselves without shouting it out. Even a piece of jewellery can tell a tale. Kristin Weixelbaumer, Black Betty founder and jewellery designer, has drawn together six creative individuals, collectively called the Black Betty Club, to design a collection of pieces to bring out people’s hidden traits. The six are Andrea Katzeff, Zander Opperman, Ana Kuni, Candice Mama, Franadilla and Kat Sinivasan.

“The Black Betty Club is a celebration of the raw self, the embodiment of consenting to vulnerability, calling forth the courage to explore the unknown parts of ourselves, the risk of accepting what is underneath. To wear who you really are. To embrace every part and every layer of yourself boldly and unapologetically” says Weixelbaumer. “We have drawn upon a wave of collectivism; each chosen archetype represents what it means to be unapologetically yourself, unafraid to start the conversation, unbothered by turning heads, and unbound by the norm; they embody all the edge, grit, glamour, and inclusivity of Black Betty.” The Black Betty Club - Back: Kat Sinivasan, Andrea Katzeff, Zander Opperman and Candice Mama. Front: Ana Kuni and Franadilla. Picture: Ulrich Knoblauch Weixelbaumer tells us more about why she selected the individuals, their personalities and what inspired their pieces.

Candice Mama, the game-changer, is a published author, motivational speaker and podcast host. She is also one of Vogue Paris’s 33 most inspiring women. “We chose Candice as our “game-changer” because she has formed an entire lifestyle and career from being outspoken about her ideas and opinions.” Mama’s piece takes inspiration from embodying the infinite power each of us possesses within. The raven wings are a symbol of bringing together one’s light and darkness, finding the power in both. The snake is a symbol of eternity.

Candice Mama. Picture: Ulrich Knoblauch Andrea Katzeff, the rebel, is a director, photographer, killer rugby player and all-round individualist with a captivating personality. “We reached out to Andrea to be our ‘rebel’ because she is unashamedly and boldly herself, rebelling against the status quo,” says Weixelbaumer. Katzeff’s silver ring is inscribed with these words, “Let the sun sink on your sorrows”. As the sun provides one with warmth, light and the energy to seize the day, it gradually makes place for the moon to shine its silver light on us. The day ends and we reflect on what we had. The Sun rises and we seize what we have.

Andrea Katzeff’s ring. Picture: Cass Collett Zander Opperman, the misfit, is a talented Cape Town photographer. “We chose Zander as our ‘misfit’ because it’s so clear from the way he carries himself and from his photography work, that he doesn’t seek to fit in, ever. He channels a non-conformity we admire.” Zander Opperman. Picture: Ulrich Knoblauch Opperman’s “bread tag” was inspired by taking a familiar object that is often overlooked, and making it valuable. He has an ability to find meaning and beauty in the every day, even (and sometimes especially) in the “ugly”.

Franadilla, the dreamer, is an artist, film-maker, designer and curator living in Jo’burg. “We got in touch with the young creative for our ‘dreamer’ because we could tell he lets his dreams dictate his reality and his path. He is constantly creating and innovating the world around him with his bold ideas and even through his everyday style.” Franadilla’s pill is a physical and metaphorical imaging of the excess of consumption. He has taken an object meant to be consumed and instead made it a valued jewellery piece that will last a lifetime.

Franadilla. Picture: Ulrich Knoblauch Ana Kuni, the muse, is Ukrainian artist living in Cape Town. She works in various mediums to create textured and powerful pieces. “We got in touch with Ana for our ‘muse’ because we could see she carries a powerful energy that draws people in. She has an inner strength, passion and creativity that she owns and that goes so much further than just her outer beauty.” The necklace is a reminder of your inner journey that is unique and guided by the universe. The moon represents our internal guide. The wheat pendant reminds us to feel grateful for the things we take for granted. The “Warrior Woman” is the symbol of the infinite source of inspiration, transformation and guidance.