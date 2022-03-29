Meet the Fashion Industry Awards SA winners

On Friday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture hosted the inaugural Fashion Industry Awards, South Africa.
The event that took place via Youtube was about celebrating the past, present and future of the fashion industry value chain in the country.
The awards had a total of 18 categories, and these are the winners:
Emerging Talent of the Year: Ezekhetho
Ezokhetho is a women’s wear brand owned by Mpumelelo Dhlamini, a Villioti Fashion Institute graduate. The designer uses fashion to tell African stories.
Textile Designer of the Year: Maxhosa Africa
Founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, the brand is recognised worldwide for showcasing the beauty of Africa as inspired by the Xhosa people.
Accessory Designer of the Year: PICHULIK
The Cape Town-based jewellery brand is known for creating unique accessories using their signature rope, combined with cast-brass elements, precious stones and organic materials.
Fashion Innovation of the Year: Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs
The brand has existed since 2004, producing modern, African garments.
Retail Space of the Year: The Space
Established 21 years ago by a group of designers, The Space pushes South Africans to support local designers by buying local.
Patternmaker of the Year: Laughing Lizard Pattern Creations
Run by Bernadette Coryndon-Baker, the business has been in existence for 22 years, offering pattern development, sampling, grading and preparation for large and small scale clothing manufacturers.
Heritage / Cultural Designer of the Year: Bongiwe Walaza
Known for producing garments with hand-crafted detailing, Walaza’s designs are made to enhance the beauty of a woman's body, shape and movement.
Cut, Make & Trim of the Year: Cloth Collective
Owned by Carlo Gibson, the brand was launched in 2012 to help small to medium designers gain access to high-end production facilities.
Fashion Journalist of the Year: Emmanuel Tyiya
He is one of the leading entertainment and lifestyle reporters in the country. Tyiya has interviewed international stars like Taraji P Henson, Anthony Hamilton, Tyler Perry, Idris Elba, Regina King and many others.
Fashion Muse of the Year: Yaya Mavundla
The reality TV star is an award-winning transgender activist known for attending red carpet events dressed in stylish garb.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jo Borkett
Having launched her brand in 1971 starting with an online store, Borkett is one of the most seasoned designers in the industry. She currently has 10 stores countrywide and has been in the fashion retail industry for 61 years.
Seamstress of the Year: Bernadette Darisane
Her career as a seamstress started 40 years ago. Darisane has worked with the Miss South Africa organisation and other designers like Vesselina Pencheva, Helen Asrat, De Mil.
Fashion Stylist of the Year: Chloe Andrea Welgemoed
She has worked with prominent brands like Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, Moncler, Mmuso Maxwell, Rich Mnisi and many others.
African Fashion Brand of the Year based in SA: Anissa Mpungwe Atelier
The lifestyle brand explores a modern, functional, and relevant design approach with a neo-African point of view.
Children’s wear Designer of the Year: Lullaby Rock
The brand combines its love for rock and roll music with street wear to create cool, trendy garments for kids.
Men’s wear Brand of the Year: Naked Ape by Shaldon Kopman
Kopman uses biodegradable textiles to create unique garments.
Women’s wear Brand of the Year: Palesa Mokubung for Mantsho
Mantsho is the first fashion brand to collaborate with Swedish retailer H&M. The Mantsho x H&M collection was sold in H&M’s flagship and online stores worldwide.
Fashion Designer of the Year: Thebe Magugu
Magugu is Africa’s pride as he is the first African designer to win the LVMH Prize (2019). He uses fashion to tell his childhood stories and the issues faced by South Africans.