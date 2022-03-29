Meet the Fashion Industry Awards SA winners

On Friday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture hosted the inaugural Fashion Industry Awards, South Africa. The event that took place via Youtube was about celebrating the past, present and future of the fashion industry value chain in the country.

The awards had a total of 18 categories, and these are the winners: Emerging Talent of the Year: Ezekhetho Ezokhetho is a women’s wear brand owned by Mpumelelo Dhlamini, a Villioti Fashion Institute graduate. The designer uses fashion to tell African stories.

The Cape Town-based jewellery brand is known for creating unique accessories using their signature rope, combined with cast-brass elements, precious stones and organic materials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PICHULIK (@pichulikafrica) Fashion Innovation of the Year: Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs The brand has existed since 2004, producing modern, African garments.

Run by Bernadette Coryndon-Baker, the business has been in existence for 22 years, offering pattern development, sampling, grading and preparation for large and small scale clothing manufacturers. Heritage / Cultural Designer of the Year: Bongiwe Walaza Known for producing garments with hand-crafted detailing, Walaza’s designs are made to enhance the beauty of a woman's body, shape and movement.

He is one of the leading entertainment and lifestyle reporters in the country. Tyiya has interviewed international stars like Taraji P Henson, Anthony Hamilton, Tyler Perry, Idris Elba, Regina King and many others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Tjiya (@emmanueltjiya) Fashion Muse of the Year: Yaya Mavundla The reality TV star is an award-winning transgender activist known for attending red carpet events dressed in stylish garb.

Her career as a seamstress started 40 years ago. Darisane has worked with the Miss South Africa organisation and other designers like Vesselina Pencheva, Helen Asrat, De Mil. Fashion Stylist of the Year: Chloe Andrea Welgemoed She has worked with prominent brands like Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, Moncler, Mmuso Maxwell, Rich Mnisi and many others.

The brand combines its love for rock and roll music with street wear to create cool, trendy garments for kids. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LULLABY ROCK APPAREL®️ (@lullaby_rock_apparel) Men’s wear Brand of the Year: Naked Ape by Shaldon Kopman Kopman uses biodegradable textiles to create unique garments.