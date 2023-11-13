Mel B thinks every woman should wear sexy underwear

The 48-year-old pop star explained that even though she is now engaged to hairdresser, Rory McPhee, she has always found it “important” for women to just wear lingerie for their own satisfaction.

She told Top Sante magazine: “I've always chosen my underwear just for me. If one lucky person gets to see it, then great, but I think it's nice to wear something lovely for yourself. I think underwear is such an intimate, important thing because every woman needs it - underwear is a part of our everyday life.”

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls star has teamed up with activewear company Pour Moi and likes to make sure it “inspires” her to tackle a workout.

She said: “Activewear is so important too and became more so over lockdown when it was all we lived in. I often put on my Pour Moi activewear in the hope it will inspire me to work out- sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, it depends how motivated I am!