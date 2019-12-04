Despite growing consciousness and President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring gender-based violence a national crisis, femicide, domestic abuse, sexual violence, harassment and prejudice persist and are in many instances engrained within the fabric of our society.
According to StatsSA, a similarly toxic pattern of attitudes towards domestic violence exists between men and women across the country, with comparably similar levels among both genders believing it is acceptable for a man to hit a woman.
In an active effort to educate and inclusively incite a change in these disturbing attitudes, men’s fashion retailer Markham, in partnership with 100% not-for-profit social enterprise Relate has launched the Help! Don’t Harm campaign ahead of the 16 Days of Activism initiative.
Both organisations say their aim is to raise R100 000 for MenCare – a global fatherhood campaign that promotes men's active, equitable, non-violent involvement and responsibility as fathers and caregivers around the world.
In South Africa Sonke Gender Justice implements MenCare through educational sessions with fathers and couples to promote gender equality in the home and improve overall family well-being.