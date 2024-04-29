Mihlali Ndamase and Linda Mtoba seen rubbing shoulders with Rihanna at Fenty event in LA

By Tshegofatso Malatsi South African beauty and fashion influencers Mihlali Ndamase and Linda Mtoba were seen rubbing shoulders with global superstar Rihanna during a Fenty event in Los Angeles, California.

Fenty hosted beauty influencers to celebrate the launch of their Soft’lit Luminous Longwear foundation. In the pictures, Mihlali, who rose to fame through her make-up tutorials, and Linda, who made her name as an actress but has since pivoted to the beauty and fashion they are seen chatting, smiling and having a moment with the Grammy awards winner Rihanna, who also owns the beauty brand Fenty. They posted their engagements with Riri on Instagram over the weekend.

Many young South Africans, particularly young women, were proud to see them rubbing shoulders with one of the world’s biggest music stars. Linda Mtoba at the Fenty event. Picture: Instagram While others jumped straight to criticising their outfits many were happy for the ladies as they both seemed to be happy and enjoying themselves with Fenty. Linda Mtoba posted pictures of herself on Instagram at the event and captioned them “ Soft lit but she goes hard”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Mtoba (@linda_mtoba) While Mihlali posted a video on Instagram and captioned it: “My journey in the digital space has had its ups and downs, but the moment I even begin to doubt myself God affirms me everytime. Thank you Father for consistently making my dreams a reality”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) A lot of people and other influencers went and flooded their posts with compliments and support in the comments. Gorgeous Mbali wrote in Linda Mtoba’s post: “Your face shocks me everytime”.