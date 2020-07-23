Mihlali Ndamase and ThickLeeyonce make the Instagram Rich List 2020

Big up to award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase and plus-size model and photographer ThickLeeyonce for cracking the Instagram Rich List 2020.

These beauts join the ranks of Bella Hadid (who came first place under beauty), Jeffree Starr, Shannon Harris, Nikki Wolff, Alexa Chun, and Lorna Andrews, to name but a few.

Ndamase, who has over 1.2 million followers, is the 25th for the richest Instagrammer under the beauty category, making $2,300 (R37 712,06) per post. Following closely behind is Asian beauty, Marcella Febrianne, who has 900 000 followers and makes $1800 (R29 517,32) per post.

On the fashion side, ThickLeeyonce, real name Lesego Legobane, was ranked number 28 for making $1700 (R27 867,08) per post with 600 000 followers.

When it comes to celebrities, businesswoman and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, who has 181,500,000 followers holds the number one position for making $986,000 (R16 149 694,00) per post, followed by Ariana Grande with 191,100,000 followers. She makes $853,000 (R13 975 637,30) on a single post.