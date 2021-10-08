Minnie Dlamini-Jones is the new face of Ipanema

Global fashion brand Ipanema has announced Minnie Dlamini-Jones as the ambassador of its upcoming SS21 campaign, “Summer Belongs to Ipanema" launching later this month. This upcoming season, Ipanema will be launching a Brazilian inspired collection.

“The new collection consists of a variety of styles that includes bright colours and attractive styles that are both exotic and bold,” said Ipanema brand manager, Janet Scott. Dlamini-Jones expressed how grateful she was to be working with a brand that makes 100% recyclable vegan products. She said: “To be the face of a brand that encompasses the summer beach girl that I truly am, feels like home.

“Sustainability and social responsibility have always been very important to me. “Working with a brand that is 100% recyclable vegan, committed to preserving the beauty of this planet and keeping every woman looking fashionable with technology that gives us lasting comfort. “What more can one ask for? It’s time to own summer.”

Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Hemisha Bhana. On why they chose Dlamini-Jones for this campaign, Scott said: “It’s been a while since Ipanema SA partnered with an ambassador, so we wanted to launch our latest summer campaign with someone who not only represents the ethos of the brand, but someone who actually lives the brand. “Minnie Dlamini was such an obvious choice for us. “As a young powerhouse media personality who grew up in KwaZulu-Natal, Minnie certainly lives the spirit and culture of the Ipanema brand. She is iconic in her own right and represents everything the brand stands for.”