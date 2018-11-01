Miss World South Africa Thulisa Keyi. Picture: Supplied

Thulisa Keyi revealed one of her pageant costumes today as she prepares to compete as Miss World South Africa in the Miss World competition. 26 Year old Keyi, who hails from Mdantsane outside East London in the Eastern Cape, will be representing South Africa against contestants from 119 other countries in the competition.

Miss World 2018 will be the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant and takes place in Sanya, China on December 8 when Manushi Chhillar from India will crown her successor at the end of the event.



Keyi was crowned Miss World South Africa at the Miss South Africa pageant in May this year. and will be leaving for China next week.



Keyi explained how her preparations for Miss World are going:

"It's going well; there is still a lot to do but we’re getting there. From a fitness point of view, I am being trained by Letshego Zulu who has customised my training according to my fitness needs".



"This will help me tackle the sports category at Miss World. For the talent category, I will be dancing and Ryan Hignett is choreographing my routine".

Keyi said that from a wardrobe perspective, she and designer Biji Gibbs are going for an effortless feel: “I love my Designer of the World dress as it incorporates a traditional twist and I am delighted to reveal it today".



"My dress for the finale will also be simple but elegant".

One of Thulisa Keyi's national costume. Picture: Supplied

Designer Biji Gibbs described the Designer of the World dress: “When we sat down to discuss Thulisa’s gown, the words that kept coming up were simple, fitted, bold and elegant. "

I had asked Thulisa to send suggestions of designs or patterns which meant a lot to her personally and culturally". "This is a wonderful way to create a synthesis of my skills fused with the soul of the person who is to wear one of my creations", Gibbs added.

“Thulisa sent me many reference pictures of traditional Xhosa attire which is mostly black and white in bold geometric patterns and stripes".



Pageant coach Werner Wessels had the idea to make up a sleeve with the patterning possibly dropping to the ground.



"This thought sparked a whole side of my imagination which led me to design an even bolder concept of creating a fully beaded collar, shoulder and arm which cascades into a black-to-white ombre beaded fringe dropping generously to the floor", Wessels said.



"This boldly patterned beautifully frames the silhouette of her absolutely minimalist yet luxurious slim fit black velvet gown".



