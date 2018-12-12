Xola Ndlovu in Duke. Picture: SDR.

Local model Xola Ndlovu has died of pneumonia.



Ethekwini Municipality and Durban Fashion Fair issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the passing of the model.





"EThekwini Municipality’s Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Sindi Shangase, who spearheads this annual event, would like to express on behalf of the DFF team their profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Xola Ndlovu on his recent passing from pneumonia," read the statement.





Ndlovu hailed from Eshowe and relocated to Durban to join the Durban Fashion Fair “family” in 2015 as one of the 10 male new faces.

Xola Ndlovu walking at DFF 2018 in Quame Owusu. Picture: SDR.





He was selected to participate in the annual model boot-camp training programme for undiscovered talent within the greater eThekwini Municipality area.





Since his graduation from the 2015 DFF model boot-camp , he was snapped up by leading modelling agency, Ice Models.





Since then, not only has he graced the DFF catwalk every year, but he has also walked and modelled in the SA Menswear Week, Vodacom Durban July and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) fashion shows.

Xola Ndlovu in Clemas Effanga. Picture: SDR.

“Ndlovu will be remembered by the DFF team for his charm, ready smile, sense of humour, his engaging personality and the way in which he was always prepared to go the extra mile.





“May I extend, on behalf of the DFF team, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow to the bereaved family, and his friends, may his soul rest in peace," said Sindi Shangase DIFF spokesperson.





IOL