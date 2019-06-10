Government officials criticised Ngoc Trinh, who was pictured wearing the barely-there beaded gown at the Palais des Festivals last month. Pic: Pinterest

A Vietnamese model who wore a daring dress on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet could be fined in her home country for ‘causing public outrage’.

Government officials criticised Ngoc Trinh, who was pictured wearing the barely-there beaded gown at the Palais des Festivals last month.

The 29-year-old model, who left little to the imagination in the sheer black number, was attending the premiere of A Hidden Life, a sombre film about a conscientious objector during the Second World War.

Speaking at the National Assembly session in Hanoi, Vietnam’s culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien hit out at the ‘improper’ and ‘offensive’ outfit. He is now said to be ordering an investigation into whether Miss Trinh has violated public decency laws, which could result in her being fined an unknown amount.

But Miss Trinh responded to her critics, saying: ‘I’ve got a lot of praise for my outfit. I don’t care if people criticise it because I felt pretty in the dress, which made a good impression on the Cannes red carpet.’

Defending the gown by designer Do Long, with its high double thigh splits and transparent bodice, she added: ‘I cannot satisfy the whole world.’

Miss Trinh, who was spotted at the star-studded Chopard party in Cannes alongside pop star Nick Jonas, 26, and wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, is one of Vietnam’s best-known models.

