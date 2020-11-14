Models strut on river banks and gravel pathways as AFI Joburg Fashion Week goes digital

How fashion shows are presented has evolved. Due to the Covid-19, they are now virtual, giving everyone a front-row experience. On Friday night, African Fashion International Joburg Fashion Week hosted an online show where designers showcased their Spring/Summer 2021 collections. Instead of walking the ramp, models strutted along river banks and gravel pathways. Gavin Rajah was the first to showcase a collection that commemorates women who have been victims of gender-based violence. “My collection is about bringing a sense of strong versatility around gender-based violence and domestic violence and women who have been victims of sexual abuse. More than anything, we've seen the transformative power of what fashion can be, and we are using that hope to make a difference in the country. Do I think we're saving the world and fashion? No, but I think that maybe we make the world a better place,” said Rajah.

He was followed by Lesedi Baakwalanya, the founder of Seditsi, who presented a collection that pays tribute to his late mother. Titled “Martha 31”, the Seditsi SS21 collection was full of elegant pieces made of cotton and chiffon. Most of the looks were breathable, with the use of African print to give the garments that authentic look.

Urban Zulu’s collection was inspired by the lockdown. He made lounge pieces that are also fit for outdoors.

About the collection, Papy Kaluw, founder, said: “This collection was impressed by the lockdown. We created a collection that can be used inside and outside of the house. So it's a very in and out collection. The look we went for is divided into two, one of it is the motive of Urban Zulu prints, and the other one is a tribute collection to Busi Mhlongo who was the first urban Zulu woman.”

The former winner of The Intern by David Tlale, K Moraba, came through with a sleek collection of clean line dresses, tailored with a bit of flow and cossets.

Closing the shows was Imprint, with a safari-inspired collection that is rich in African heritage.

Tonight is the last day of AFI Joburg Fashion Week and showcasing are Tlale, Inga Madyibi, Scalo, Fastrack Art Installation, Alledjo, Taku Dlamini and Malcolm and Christiaan of KLÛK CGDT.

