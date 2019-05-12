Better known as BLOMBOY, Cape Town based floral designer Alwijn Burger who has designed floral creations for Gavin Rajah, Jackie Burger, and even the British Royal Family collaborates with Woolworths.

Inspired by his passion of challenging the concept of ‘floral design’ within the local landscape and culture, BLOMBOY has partnered with Woolworths to present an interactive workshop on flower arrangement, accessories and gifting.

To celebrate Mother's Day, BLOMBOY talks about his biggest inspirations, lessons he’s learned from his mother, and what's in the BLOMBOY x Woolworths Mothers’ Day collaboration.

You’re known for creating thought-provoking floral sculptures and designs. Where do you draw inspiration from?





I am of the belief that inspiration finds you and not the other way around. The secret is live within a state of openness, where you allow yourself to notice recurring motifs and then express your unique interpretation of that sentiment through your work.





What can we expect from your Mothers’ Day collaboration with Woolworths?





Through this collaboration, I look forward to re-introducing the beauty and sincerity of heartfelt imperfections - never said better than with flower





How did your mother inspire and shape you as an artist?





My mother personifies grace - a quality that I feel has become so rare and unappreciated in this era. In our often ‘brash’ society my mother inspires me to listen rather than to speak. Through her sense of style and her love of opulence and celebration, she’s also taught me to appreciate and value beauty.





What are the key things to consider when creating the perfect Mothers’ Day arrangement or bouquet?



