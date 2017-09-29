Amanda du-Pont. Picture: Instagram

South African celebrities are infamous for sharing snaps of what they're wearing with their fans on social media. Here are few of our favourite looks.

Time-Out✌🏽

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

👑👌🏽🌺🌞

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

The ♠️ of the #ATEAM

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

📸: @madime_godd. Behind the scenes 🌺🌸🌺 !!! #DrumMagazine

A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on

A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on