South African celebrities are infamous for sharing snaps of what they're wearing with their fans on social media. Here are few of our favourite looks.
Shaka Zulu's Wildest Dream. #NubianPrincess #Zulu #ZuluMaiden #MadeInAfrica #Melanin #MelaninMagic #NaturalHair #NaturallyCurlyHair #ReturnToNatural #CurlPride
A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on
A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on
📸: @madime_godd. Behind the scenes 🌺🌸🌺 !!! #DrumMagazine
A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on
My boy. my true essence... No words can ever amount to the value you have in my well being.. you lift me up emotionally, mentally and spiritually. #family ( baby brother)
A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on