Model Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Picture: AP Naomi Campbell confessed it was "an out-of-body experience" to be handed the Fashion Icon award at the Fashion Awards 2019 on Monday.

The supermodel was presented with the accolade by Sir Jony Ive at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Monday night and she was overcome with emotion as she tearfully revealed that she was the first woman of colour to receive the gong.

Speaking through tears, she admitted: "This is an an out-of-body experience. I learned today that I'm the first woman of colour to receive this award.

That leaves me to say who I consider my style icons: Grace Jones, Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt, Donyale Luna, Bethann Hardison, Naomi Sims, Dorothy Dandridge, Diana Ross, Diahann Carroll, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner. I could go on and on, but I want to thank you for paving the way for me and inspiring a generation."





Naomi also praised her mother Valerie for raising her "single-handedly".





She added: "You raised me single-handedly, you were my mother and my father."





Elsewhere, it was a big night for Italian high fashion brand Bottega Veneta and its Creative Director, Daniel Lee, who took home four of the awards. The company was handed the coveted Brand of the Year going whilst Daniel took home the Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year Womenswear and Accessories Designer of the Year.





It was also a good night for Rihanna, whose Fenty brand won Urban Luxe whilst the Trailblazer Award was handed to Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Outstanding Achievement Award was given to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, whilst there was a special mention for the late renowned designer, Karl Lagerfeld.





A full list of winners at The Fashion Awards 2019 are as follows:





Brand of the Year - Bottega Veneta





Designer of the Year - Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta





British Designer of the Year Womenswear - Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta





British Designer of the Year Menswear - Kim Jones for Dior Men





Model of the Year - Adut Akech





Accessories Designer of the Year - Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta





Urban Luxe - Fenty





British Emerging Talent Womenswear - Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo





British Emerging Talent Menswear - Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams





Business Leader - Remo Ruffini for Moncler





Outstanding Achievement Award - Giorgio Armani





Fashion Icon - Naomi Campbell





Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator - Sam McKnight





Trailblazer Award - Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen





Positive Change Award - Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action launched at UN Convention on Climate Change



