NBA players show off their elite fashion sense
We all know that sneakers are a huge part of the basketball culture – but fashion and accessories? Interesting times indeed.
Not only is he the best on the court but world-famous basketball star LeBron James also knows his way around the wardrobe.
The Lakers player has been trending on social media because of the way he dresses. If he’s not in tracksuit pants then he’s rocking shorts that make sure he doesn’t go unnoticed.
James’s fashion sense has always been on par. He stole the show when he wore an Aime Leon Dore leisure shirt-and-shorts combo and Nike x Sacai sneakers before the Lakers game against LA Clippers.
He is similar to former NBA player Dwyane Wade who is found of South African brands.
During a talk on inclusion and diversity with National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver, Wade rocked a Melo Made crewneck by MaXhosa Africa. On another occasion, he wore Nike Air Force sneakers designed by South African street artist Karabo Poppy Moletsane.
Since NBA games have restarted, we’ve seen a big trend in fashion culture from players who want to be comfortable before getting on the court but still look stylish.
They use their pre-game time to stretch – and possibly score points with luxury fashion brands.
Other stars including Jaren Jackson jr, Mike Conley and Danuel House have all been getting in on the action, stepping out in a pyjama-like matching shirt-and-shorts combos similar to James’s.
James is the first player in NBA history to score 7 000 career play-off points. Following him is Michael Jordan with just under 6 000 points.