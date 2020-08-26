NBA players show off their elite fashion sense

We all know that sneakers are a huge part of the basketball culture – but fashion and accessories? Interesting times indeed.

Not only is he the best on the court but world-famous basketball star LeBron James also knows his way around the wardrobe.

The Lakers player has been trending on social media because of the way he dresses. If he’s not in tracksuit pants then he’s rocking shorts that make sure he doesn’t go unnoticed.

James’s fashion sense has always been on par. He stole the show when he wore an Aime Leon Dore leisure shirt-and-shorts combo and Nike x Sacai sneakers before the Lakers game against LA Clippers.

He is similar to former NBA player Dwyane Wade who is found of South African brands.