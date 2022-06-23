Need ideas on what to wear to the Hollywoodbets Durban July? The latest IOL Fashion digital magazine will help you get it right

The Durban July has always been synonymous with glamour, splendour and festivities that go on for days after the event is over. It's the biggest party weekend in South Africa, where people from different parts of the country, continent and world descend on Durban and party like they are in Vegas.

It is fitting, of course as the Hollywoodbets Durban July is regarded by many as Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event. It’s where fashion, entertainment, business and sport meet and everyone seems to understand each other. This special issue is all about getting you race ready for the biggest race on the continent- the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Speaking of fashion, this special issue is all about getting you race-ready for the biggest race in the continent. From deciphering the theme and getting ideas from a top stylist, to our carefully curated look book and other tips, this is one magazine you will keep referring to when you need sartorial advice.

Show Me The Honey is not an easy theme. There’s so many ways to interpret it, that it may become too complex to execute. However, it shouldn’t be that deep. It’s either you wear the colours; or go for the texture of the bee’s body, the wings and how translucent they are. Be inspired by the flowers and pollen they bees collect and then of course the characteristics of honey.

Look at the shape of the honeycomb. Look at how honey drips. How it flows and folds when poured out of a bottle. And what about the beekeeper? There are various ways you can be inspired by apiarists in terms of the garments they wear when harvesting honey, without it being literal. We have taken all these things into consideration when compiling our Look Book, which should inspire you with interesting ways you can interpret the theme and still look event appropriate.

