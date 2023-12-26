New Year’s Eve style tips to help you stand out from the crowd

2023 is rapidly drawing to a close and it’s time to wave the year goodbye. “What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?” is the question on everyone’s lips.

Whether you’re planning on hitting the clubs or partying at home with friends and family, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to dress up and have some fun with your outfit. Here are tips to help you decide on the perfect party outfit to ring in the new year. Embrace the sparkle

New Year's Eve is all about glitz and glamour, so don't be afraid to shine. Incorporate sequins, metallics, or shimmery fabrics into your outfit to capture the festive spirit. A sequinned dress, a sparkly top paired with trousers or a skirt can instantly elevate your look.

It's your night to sparkle. Go for gold

If there’s one night to live your life like it’s golden, it would be on New Year’s Eve. How often does one get a chance to be draped in gold? Whether you want to go for gold head-to-toe or simply add an accent of gold, you won’t be making a wrong move. The slip dress

Not only is the slip dress bang on trend right now, but it’s an effortless option as well. Go for a dress in jewel tones like emerald green or ruby red but if you really want to get into the NYE party spirit, I would say go for silver. When stepping out in a slinky silver slip dress, you won’t need much else to complete the look.

Don’t forget the accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit, so don’t overlook them. Add a statement necklace, sparkling earrings, or a bold clutch to complete your look. Consider a pair of heels or dressy flats that you can comfortably wear throughout the evening.

Don't forget about the accessories. Personalise your style