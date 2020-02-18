Nigerian designer Anjy Luminee 'steals' Quiteria's designs













Luminee went as far as copying the same hairstyle that Mbatha did and hairstylist, Cluivert Kolanda Tambwe is just as annoyed about Luminee's doings.





"It really is heart breaking especially so soon after the SunMet. But I guess that’s the price you pay for being a trendsetter," said Tambwe.





Kekana insists that Luminee could've done better; she should've asked for a collaboration instead of stealing his ideas.





"I am proud today to be celebrated on world stages. If designers wish to collaborate, give me a call but do not copy something I’ve worked tirelessly on producing. Nandi’s outfit took us a month to conceptualise, sketch, design and make sure she slays at the SunMet. The designer could have phone me," added Kekana.





Anjy Luminee could not be reached for a comment after several attempts.