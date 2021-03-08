Nomzamo Mbatha cements her Hollywood status in stunning Tony Ward creation at ’Coming 2 America’ premiere

South Africa's very own Nubian princess, Nomzamo Mbatha, 30, made her Hollywood debut in Coming 2 America on Friday. The Kwa-Mashu born star, who moved to Hollywood in 2019, plays Mirende, the royal barber who ends up falling in love with a prince. At the movie premiere held online, she donned a stunning dress from the Tony Ward Spring 2021 Couture collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (@nomzamo_m) According to the Lebanese-Italian designer, the dress is a pale tangerine but, between the reflection from the water and the sunlight, Mbatha’s dress is more of a bright orange and looks heavenly on her body. The crystal sleeves and headcover offer that luxurious feel to the already jaw-dropping high-slit number.

On day one of the press junkets, she wore a black and white bubble dress by Bibhu Mohapatra from the Spring 2020 collection.

Style by Harrison Thomas Crite, she paired the dress with green heels by Jessica Rich and Lorraine West gold earrings.

To complete the look, Dontec Smith styled her hair, while make-up artist Tara Lauren made the most of her striking face.

In an interview with Allure magazine, the Mbatha said: “What I loved about my character was that she's calming, she's witty, she's quick with her words, she's got the smarts. She's there to make people look good and feel proud about their look.”

Coming 2 America is now showing in South African cinemas and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Videos.