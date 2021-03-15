Nomzamo Mbatha couldn’t move in her ’Coming 2 America’ wedding gown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa’s very own Nomzamo Mbatha felt like royalty when she stepped into the stunning wedding gown as Crown Princess Mirembe in the movie Coming 2 America. However, walking the aisle beside her royal prince, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler), in that massive gown wasn’t as easy as it seemed. The Ankara dress with a 4.5m train weighed 38kg, which is why she needed help with it. Speaking to Yahoo, she said: “I felt like such a princess, the dress was so gorgeous, and I was told 'Okay, try to move.' And I literally could not move," says Mbatha, laughing. "Then I tried to walk, and I literally couldn't. The dress weighed 83 pounds (38kg)." Designed by Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK, the designer said she looked at the dress from the first Coming to America movie, and the train it had, and brought it back to life in her unique way.

She said: “A MOMENT!! We are so happy to have been a part of such an iconic movie #coming2america, from the print to the dress to the train that weighs 83 pounds. What can I say? I'm incredibly proud. My new book will explain the steps that I took to get here.”

Kameni also thanked Ruth Carter, the wardrobe stylist, for choosing her to be part of the designing team.

“Thank you @therealruthecarter for choosing me to create this dramatic over-the-top African print wedding gown for Coming 2 America. You pushed me to my fullest potential, and I was able to make our vision come to life. The dress weighs about 83 lbs,” she said.

The sequel is currently the most streamed film in the Covid era.