Nomzamo Mbatha at last year's Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo. (Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Nomzamo Mbatha, who’s not only one of Mzanzi’s stars but a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as well, returns as host for this year’s Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo taking place at Val de Vie Estate on Saturday, 2 March 2019. Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Paarl-Franschhoek mountains, this prestigious sporting and social event marks the peak of the South African polo season.

The theme for this year’s stylish gathering is “Colourama”.

The inspiration behind the theme promises several artistic interpretations of the Veuve Clicquot heritage of colour and a live fashion experience against the background of the game.

The dress code for the event this year is “elegant daywear” in chic colour blocking ranging from sunburst yellow to blush pink, finished off by comfortable shoes for divot stomping during the polo match at half time.

Actress Anika Noni Rose was one of the VIP guests attends the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo. (Picture: Ian Landsberg African News Agency/ANA)

Renowned as one of the best polo events in the world, the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo will be attended by influencers, thought-leaders and VIPs from across the African continent.

I caught up with the beautiful Mbatha to chat about what she will be wearing on the day and tips for those attending.

Q: What style tips would you like to share with those attending the event for the first time?

A: Think stylish summer picnic meets garden party. The event in itself is a unique experience, both in spectatorship and dress code. The dress code is more is less structured and above all the day is about comfort. So please leave your fascinators, ballgowns and any evening attires at home.

Actress and radio personality Nomzamo Mbatha was one of the VIP guests attending the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo (Picture Ian Landsberg African News Agency/ANA)

Q: Can you give us a sneak peek at what you will be wearing on the day?

A: This year I am all about simplicity. I will exude the ultimate expression of style where fashion unites with French bubbles, all things quintessentially French, ala Veuve Clicquot.

Q: Are you planning on doing as many outfit changes as you did last year?

A: This year I’m keeping it simple so there will be no outfit changes.