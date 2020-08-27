Norma Mngoma really is that fashionista as she reintroduces herself to the world

From Norma Gigaba to Norma Mngoma, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has formerly reintroduced herself to the world.

Taking to Instagram, Mngoma posted a picture wearing an all-black outfit with blonde short hair and captioned it: “Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW...Her name is Norma Mngoma, I’m so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong ... my IG handle is @Norma.Mngoma and on Twitter @normzmngoma #New beginnings.”

Besides being a fashion and design student, Mngoma has always been fond of fancy clothes.

We’ve seen her in the front row of fashion shows, rubbing shoulders with other fashionistas.

Even at Parliament seatings like the State Of The Nation Address, she always makes it to the best-dressed list.