Normani, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber partner with H&M

Swedish fashion company H&M has partnered with Normani, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber on its upcoming collection “Circular Design Story”. The collection celebrates two themes; sustainability and joy, to embrace the future.

They used recycled materials to create the collection. "The Innovation Circular Design Story is the latest addition to H&M's Innovation Stories, a ground-breaking new sustainability initiative that focuses on forward-thinking design and innovative materials. The collection is for those who love to experiment and express themselves, and this jubilant ethos is also reflected in the campaign; shot by the pioneering photographer Rafael Pavarotti and titled 'Just before the party starts'.

"The theme captures the sensation of getting ready, and the optimism and individuality of those who love fashion, glamming up, choosing looks, posing in front of the mirror, dancing, and being free. The collection was created by the brand's design team together with the stylist Ib Kamara, who contributed as Creative Advisor and styled the campaign. Both Kamara and Pavarotti were given creative agency to bring their dynamic, colourful vision to life," reads a statement from H&M.