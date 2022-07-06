Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
North West wears Kanye’s 14-year-old jacket to Paris Fashion Week

North West and Kim Kardashian in Paris. Picture: Instagram/@_north__west.

Published 2h ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first-born daughter North West takes a lot from her dad.

Like a father-like daughter, the nine-year-old is a fashionista in her own right. Growing up, she used to try on her mother’s clothes and make-up, and now that she can pick her outfits, North is showing us that style runs in her veins.

On Tuesday when she was attending the Dior Homme menswear show at Paris Fashion Week with her mother, she wore her father’s blue Pastelle varsity jacket from 2008. Pairing it with matching sunglasses, black loose pants, Balenciaga platform crocs and a mini black handbag.

The jacket she wore was from Kanye’s first-ever fashion label Pastelle, which wasn’t a success and was never released to the public despite creative input from iconic designers like Dior Homme’s Kim Jones and the late Virgil Abloh.

Kanye only wore the jacket once at the 2008 American Music Awards. And 14 years later, North brings it back and rocks it better than the “Praise God” hitmaker.

North also attended her Balenciaga fashion show with Kim, dressed in all-black oversized clothes.

In a video circulating on social media, she speaks to the paparazzi in passing: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time”?

