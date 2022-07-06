North West wears Kanye’s 14-year-old jacket to Paris Fashion Week

Like a father-like daughter, the nine-year-old is a fashionista in her own right. Growing up, she used to try on her mother’s clothes and make-up, and now that she can pick her outfits, North is showing us that style runs in her veins.

On Tuesday when she was attending the Dior Homme menswear show at Paris Fashion Week with her mother, she wore her father’s blue Pastelle varsity jacket from 2008. Pairing it with matching sunglasses, black loose pants, Balenciaga platform crocs and a mini black handbag.

The jacket she wore was from Kanye’s first-ever fashion label Pastelle, which wasn’t a success and was never released to the public despite creative input from iconic designers like Dior Homme’s Kim Jones and the late Virgil Abloh.

Kanye and North West ‼️🥹 pic.twitter.com/ou54i1iMnM — RapTV (@Rap) July 5, 2022

Kanye only wore the jacket once at the 2008 American Music Awards. And 14 years later, North brings it back and rocks it better than the “Praise God” hitmaker.