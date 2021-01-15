Nzimande family reveal Wandi’s cause of death

The Nzimande family have revealed the cause of the untimely passing of DJ Mzwandile Nzimande, who was also the co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca.

Nzimande passed away on Wednesday at 9am at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after testing positive for Covid-19.

His family recalled his warm personality: “He always offered support, smiles and a hearty-warming laugh to encourage those around him. His love for his family, work and community are evident.

“Everything he put his mind to, he achieved with greatness and grace. He leaves behind his beloved wife Hlapo and his three strong and brave girls, Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu, as well as with his two brothers Bheki and Ayanda.”

The Nzimande family have asked everyone who knew him, or of his work, to remember them in their prayers.