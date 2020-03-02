Ouch, that had to hurt. Oprah blames 'wrong shoes' for fall

No matter who you are, it will always be a bit embarrassing when you take a fall.

Whether it's slipping on your bottom or falling flat out belly on the floor and hands out - there's a moment when you feel the blood rushing to your cheeks.

Well, media queen Oprah Winfrey took a nasty tumble on stage recently in front of a room full of fans.

The unfortunate incident happened during Oprah's '2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus' tour at the point when she was discussing achieving balance in life.

Like the classy lady she is, she didn't take the matter too seriously as she simply rolled over, stood up and joked: "Wrong shoes. Please get me other shoes."