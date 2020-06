Our favourite looks from the Vogue challenge

Using the hashtag Vogue Challenge, creatives who want to be on the cover of Vogue did visual presentations of their dreams by creating stunning Vogue covers.





From dope photography to breathtaking paintings, these creatives have proven that the world is filled with so much talent that needs to be celebrated.

Following the success of 'Our New World' where children from different countries designed covers for Vogue Italia, adults have taken it upon themselves to create a Vogue Challenge as well.