Palesa Mokubung to headline the Bueyel'ekhaya Fashion Development









Palesa Mokubong at the SA Fashion SS19. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Palesa Mokubu of Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with Swedish fashion company, H&M with - renowned African designer Fred Eboka of House of Eboka have been announced as the headliners for the Buyel'ekhaya Fashion Development Workshop. The event is set to take place at the Miriam Makeba Centre of Performing Arts in East London on October 10 and 11.

This workshop will see the two designers hosting over 100 young aspiring Eastern Cape fashion designers to share with them extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, and covering a wide range of topics including case studies of their own success.

Fred Eboka, founder of House of Eboka. Picture: Supplied





Creative portfolios of candidate designers will be adjudicated after which 10 successful aspirants will be announced as beneficiaries of a 10-day mentorship programme with Palesa Mokubung at her Johannesburg studios from 21 October to 1 November.





At the Mantsho studios, the 10 young designers will be exposed to the business of fashion and produce garments to be showcased at the distinctly Afrocentric 4th Annual Buyek'ekhaya Fashion Show that is set to take place on December 13 at Hemingsways in East London where big brands such as Mantsho, House of Eboka, Maxhosa, Linda Sithole and Imprint ZA will be present.





Mantsho designs. Picture: Eunice Driver



