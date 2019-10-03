Palesa Mokubu of Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with Swedish fashion company, H&M with - renowned African designer Fred Eboka of House of Eboka have been announced as the headliners for the Buyel'ekhaya Fashion Development Workshop.
The event is set to take place at the Miriam Makeba Centre of Performing Arts in East London on October 10 and 11.
This workshop will see the two designers hosting over 100 young aspiring Eastern Cape fashion designers to share with them extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, and covering a wide range of topics including case studies of their own success.