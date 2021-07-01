Pandora launches a new signature collection

The Pandora Signature collection is back with new sophisticated and iconic designs this Autumn/Winter 2021. For this new collection, the jewellery brand partnered with female creatives. These include digital content creator Nisi, Creative stylist Emili Sindlev, digital entrepreneur Alyssa Coscarelli and fashion writer Lauren Caruso, and Lifestyle influencer Amira.

The brand focused on showing off the logo on the iconic modern bracelets finished with unique details. Sindlev said the I-D bangles are the perfect staple piece for her jewellery collection. “The simplicity of the pieces goes so well with my colourful styling, and I love that you can stack them in how many pieces you prefer to create the perfect look whichever styles you match them up with,” she said.

Nisi added that an accessory over her sleeves goes a long way when she wants to make a statement. She said: “ I always loved to mix and play around with different metals. The design of the Signature I-D bangles is clean yet bold, making them easy to integrate into my personal style.” Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, VP Creative Directors of Pandora, said that the minimalist bangles were designed to be worn alone as a statement or stacked in different ways to let different personalities shine through.