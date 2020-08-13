Pandora partners with Star Wars on an upcoming collection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pandora is partnering with Star Wars for their next collection. On August 11, the well-known jewellery brand announced its collaboration with Lucasfilm to launch a capsule collection of Star Wars-inspired jewellery. The highly anticipated jewellery collection, which includes bracelet, charms and a collector’s item featuring Star Wars characters and symbols, will be available from October 1. “We’re honoured to bring Star Wars to life through jewellery. The Star Wars galaxy is one of extraordinary imagination, richly detailed characters and creatures, and incredible adventures – a perfect fit for Pandora. "There’s nothing we love more than helping our fans tap into their favourite stories and worlds. We can’t wait to see how they’ll express their passion through these artfully stylish accessories,” said Stephen Fairchild, Pandora’s chief creative officer.

Previously, the brand had partnered with Harry Potter.

In other news, Vans had also partnered with the award-winning animated series, The Simpsons.

The clothing retailer used the collaboration to pay tribute to the TV show that has been part of pop culture for more than 30 years.

According to the brand, “The Vans x Simpsons collection celebrates the Simpsons family (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) with depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate. Key pieces from the collection include the Sk8-Hi and Men’s Chukka Pro.

“The entire Simpsons family makes an appearance on the outside of the Sk8-Hi, with the iconic chequerboard print on the medial in signature shades of blue and yellow.”