PICS: 10 of Meghan Markle’s best maternity looks

In their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired on March 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they were expecting a girl, due in September. While pregnant with Archie, the couple’s first child together, the duchess made headlines for her standout-style moments which were always beautifully paired with her natural glow. From the unforgettable Armani gown worn in the interview to her love affair with Carolina Herrera, these are Markle’s top 10 maternity looks from 2018 until present. Armani gown February 2021

In her tell-all interview which aired on Monday, Markle was dressed in a flowing silk Armani gown, making it clear that she's set to be a style icon during her second pregnancy too. With a price tag of $4 700 (about R72 000), the black dress carried a motif of a white lotus flower, a symbol of rebirth. The message is poignant, portraying the resurrection of Harry and Markle as an entity independent of the royal family.

Valentine’s Day dress

February 2021

On Valentine’s Day, the couple announced that Archie would be getting a sibling. The black and white portrait taken by their photographer friend, Misan Harriman, is a picture of happiness. Markle is laying her head on Harry’s knee while she cradles her growing bump. The dress has sentimental value as she previously wore the bespoke Carolina Herrera number during her pregnancy with her first born.

Valentine’s Day dress 2.0

February 2021

Shortly after the announcement of Markle’s second pregnancy, more beautiful portraits were shared with the public. This one features the family of three huddled together while baby Archie rests in Markle’s arms, just above her bump. The casual, tiered dress from La Ligne sits elegantly off-the-shoulder with a tropical print of palm and monstera leaves.

Blue floral gown

February 2019

Floor-length and flowing, while on a royal tour of Morocco, Markle wore a gorgeous blue floral gown by the Venezuelan-American label, Carolina Herrera, for a meeting with Prince Harry and King Mohammed VI in Rabat. Paired with a pearl satin clutch bag and a slicked back bun, the silk, chiffon ruffle-sleeved dress, priced at R45 527, turned heads all evening.

Navy blue dress

October 2018

While on tour in Australia, the Duchess wore a navy blue dress by Dion Lee, accessorised by a leather Sylvie mini chain bag by Gucci. The number had an asymmetrical hemline and a crisp blazer-like collar which added an element of sophistication to the structured, yet pretty, look.

Blue sequins

January 2019

Markle wore a lot of blue, especially navy, during her first pregnancy, but the glittering sequinned dress is by far one of the most standout outfits of the lot. Beautifully channelling Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana who wore a strikingly similar look, Markle’s outfit was by Roland Mouret, for a charity performance of Cirque du Soleil at Royal Albert Hall. With bronzed cheekbones, neutral lips and a low bun, the look was completed with black heels by Stuart Weitzman and a gold bracelet once belonging to Princess Diana.

White ensemble

February 2019

With her hair parted to one side and gathered in a sleek bun, Markle wore an Amanda Wakely coat with a Calvin Klein turtleneck dress for an all-white ensemble for the gala performance of The Wider Earth. Re-wearing olive pumps and matching clutch from Prince Louis's christening, she completed the look.

British fashion awards

December 2018

Making a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, Markle presented the Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. She wore the black one-shouldered outfit by Givenchy with Tamara Mellon gold sandals and Pippa Small jewellery. The look that was stunning and perfect for the occasion.

Blush number

January 2019

Soft cream and blush hues worked together for this blazer and dress combo by Brandon Maxwell, worn by Markle for a visit to London's National Theatre. With her hair swooped to one side in a low bun, the duchesses signature hairstyle, she paired it with dewy skin and glossy lips.

Animal print

February 2019

Markle wore a printed, sheer black Oscar de la Renta dress for a visit to Bristol with Prince Harry. Braving the snow outside, it was paired with a William Vintage coat and olive green boots by Sarah Flint.