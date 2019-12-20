



Throughout her media week as she was busy with interviews, Tunzi looked like a queen that she is and these are our top favourite looks.

































Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on December 9. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman since Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011.





The Tsolo-born beauty queen who is now taking over the streets of New York is closing the year with a bang. Shortly after being crowned Miss Universe,Tunzi bagged herself stylist Emma Pritchard, who is deemed one of the best.