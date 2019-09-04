On this date, September 4 in 1981, a queen named Beyonce Knowles was born.
Beyonce is one of the most celebrated musicians globally whose career bloomed when she formed part of the sensational group, Destiny’s Child - until she went solo.
Since then, she has become one of music's top-selling artists with sold-out tours and a slew of awards. And to celebrate her, we take a look at some of her most iconic looks.
So happy to be in the Bay! 3 more shows to go!
