PICS: Celebrating the life of late SA designer Coenraad de Mol

A dark cloud has covered the South African fashion industry after learning that renowned designer Coenraad de Mol has passed away.

De Mol passed away on Tuesday, May 19. He was the founder of De Mil, a gender-neutral fashion brand that was established in 1997.

The director of the South African Fashion Week (SAFW), Lucilla Booyzen said the passing of de Mol left the local fashion industry devastated.

“Coenraad was a highly gifted and knowledgeable industry leader who derived great joy from the creative process which he expressed in his cutting-edge De Mil menswear label which was most recently seen at the Cape Wools and Mohair SA Designer Challenge show at SA Fashion Week in October 2019.





"He was a perfectionist, exceptionally generous with his expertise and took great delight in his role as design and production technology tutor of SAFW’s 21 Steps to Retail Designer Programme”, said Booyzen.

To celebrate the life of this game-changer in the South African fashion industry, we take a look at some of his best creations.











