Celebrating a decade this year, the Pink Polo presented by Biomedical Emporium, was well attended by celebs, polo lovers and socialites.
Held at the lush Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on Saturday, the event kicks-off the summer polo calendar.
The polo with a purpose, serves as a platform to create awareness for breast cancer. Making their debut as headline sponsor partners was Biomedical Emporium, pioneers in skincare and professional treatments.
Dr Judey, Biomedical Scientist and CEO of Biomedical Emporium says that: “As a partner of Pink Polo, we aim to provide awareness of optimal and aesthetic healing using some of the most advanced biotechnology for breast cancer patients who have had mastectomy surgery.