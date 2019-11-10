PICS: Celebs come out to play for a good cause at Pink Polo









Tamaryn Green, former Miss SA and Miss Universe at Pink Polo. Celebrating a decade this year, the Pink Polo presented by Biomedical Emporium, was well attended by celebs, polo lovers and socialites. Held at the lush Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on Saturday, the event kicks-off the summer polo calendar. The polo with a purpose, serves as a platform to create awareness for breast cancer. Making their debut as headline sponsor partners was Biomedical Emporium, pioneers in skincare and professional treatments. Dr Judey, Biomedical Scientist and CEO of Biomedical Emporium says that: “As a partner of Pink Polo, we aim to provide awareness of optimal and aesthetic healing using some of the most advanced biotechnology for breast cancer patients who have had mastectomy surgery.

"Furthermore, our range of cosmeceutical products contain safe and gentle ingredients suitable for use for patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, specifically to assist with skin conditions associated with the side effects of cancer treatments.”

The prestigious affair pays tribute to survivors of breast cancer and raises awareness for a disease that is most prevalent in women, but also affects a high number of men.

Celebrity guests included Volvo SA, the official event vehicle partner, ambassador and actress Jessica Nkosi and actress Khanyi Mbau who wore a Ryan Keys beaded gown.

Nkosi looked like a dream in a Retha N vintage design of wide legged pants and puffy sleeves. In blush and sweet pink, the sophisticated outfit was on event theme "Authentic Polo".

2019 marks the anniversary of 150 years of polo as a modern game. Guests spent the day sipping on chilled Veuve Clicquot and Hendricks Gin, and indulging in gourmet tapas of sushi, risotto balls.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA Pics



The weather came to the party offering a cool breeze in the usually hot winelands. The decor created by Décor Partner Something Different was a dusty pink dream with balloons and other detailed decor pieces.