Cardi B in a Mugler vintage number. Picture: Twitter.

The rich history of music's biggest night, 61st annual Grammy Awards saw stars sweep the red carpet in extravagant garb.



Hosted by Alicia Keys in Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, February 10, the Grammys' saw A-listers brought their A-fashion game to the most anticipated event in the music calendar.





Stars like Cardi B were at the forefront of the best dressed, stealing the show in a vintage Mugler number while the likes of Ashanti failed dismally to serve the looks.









The ' Foolish' hitmaker tried to put her best foot forward in a black and gold puffy dress but Fantasia was way ahead, taking all the spotlight in a black and white number.









Andra Day would've looked cute in the purple monochrome outfit if her dress was a little bit tighter but nonetheless, here's more of who was hot and not so hot...





HOT!





















NOT SO HOT!



















