Model Cara Delevingne, second from left, looks as models wipe tears from their eyes as they wear creations as part of the Chanel ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. It was Karl Lagerfeld's final curtain — even though he was missing. Many guests wept as his final collection for the Parisian house, co-designed by new artistic director Virginie Viard, was presented at Paris' Grand Palais amid a cinematographic set: a mountain village covered in peaceful snow. A one-minute silence was held by his friends and peers. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel opened with a minute's silence for the late designer on Tuesday, as friends, collaborators and fans turned out in Paris to remember his 35 years as the creative force behind the French couture house.

Conceived before his death at 85 in late February, the extravaganza transformed the catwalk into a typically over-the-top winter wonderland, complete with wooden chalets and smoking chimneys, sealing Lagerfeld's reputation at the pinnacle of fashion showmanship.

Actress Penelope Cruz, one of the faces of the brand, took to the snowy runway in a white, feathery puffball dress, followed by 17-year-old teen supermodel Kaia Gerber, who collaborated with Lagerfeld on designs for his eponymous brand.

Cara Delevingne, who has credited Lagerfeld for "changing her life", took a last lap of the catwalk along with other teary-eyed models after opening the show.

Guests also heard from "Kaiser Karl" himself, with an account of how he first took the job at Chanel in 1983 played over the speakers inside the Grand Palais exhibition hall.

"When I was asked a second time, I accepted, because everyone told me don't do it, it won't work," the German designer said, speaking in French.

"It's the first time that a brand managed to become fashionable again, to turn itself into something desirable," Lagerfeld added.