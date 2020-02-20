Just wanted to let ya’ll know that @sarahlanga & I were just in The States SERVING LOOKS OK!🔥 From Chicago to New York we had it POPPIN!🤑 pic.twitter.com/tpFSUiBPDT— #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) February 19, 2020
Before The All Star Game we attended the #NBALegendsBrunch. It was a gathering & celebration of some of the most prolific figures in the sport. This particular event was very moving because this was the first time the whole NBA was getting together since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Hearing stories about the GOAT from the people who knew him personally really touched my heart. There was a single moment where he & and his daughter Gigi weren’t on our minds & their spirits were definitely shining on us throughout the weekend🕊💫#NBAAllStarWeekend | @aust_malema
