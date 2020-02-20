South African girls are taking over the international stage and they are killing it.





From fantastic furs to smart street wear, the ladies arrived in style.





Moozlie's tour started when she attended the NBA All Star Weekend in Wintrust Arena at McCormick Square, previously referred to as DePaul Arena, Chicago.





She took to her Twitter page to show us what she, and Langa have been up to overseas.





Just wanted to let ya’ll know that @sarahlanga & I were just in The States SERVING LOOKS OK!🔥 From Chicago to New York we had it POPPIN!🤑 pic.twitter.com/tpFSUiBPDT — #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) February 19, 2020

The self acclaimed "Young MaBrr" couldn't let us breathe, she just kept the fashion game above par.









Recently, Nomuzi Mabena better known by her stage name "Moozlie" took a trip to Chicago, where she was joined by Austin Malema who captured every moment - while fashion blogger Sarah Langa was in New York and they both slayed respectively,serving the hottest looks.