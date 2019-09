Rihanna at the Diamond Ball last night. Picture: Twitter.

On Thursday night, Rihanna hosted the 5th Diamond Ball, a glamorous charity event aimed at supporting "groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world" through education projects, scholarships, health care, grants, and other initiatives.

The lady of the moment, Rihanna, arrived in a Givenchy Fall 2019 Couture. But e agle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on her choice of attire. The 31-year-old sparked baby bump rumours after spotting a "bulge" on some of the footage.

Stepping out at the event, she was pictured covering her tummy with her hands.







At the event, international stars all gathered to raise funds for the Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, an organisation that was named after Rihanna's grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.





This year, the ball included star-studded guest lists featuring celebrities like Kehlani, Meek Mill, Cardi B and Offset, Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg, Megan Thee Stallion and many others.









And as expected, her guests didn't disappoint either. They donned the most opulent garments to match the fashionista's high standards.

