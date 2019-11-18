PICS: The glamour, fashion and winners at SA Style Awards











Celebs and influencers , dressed to the nines, came out to play on Sunday night for the glamorous annual SA Style Awards. Staged on Sandton City’s luxurious Diamond Walk, the awards celebrate and honour individuals across various industries who have not only made an indelible mark on local soil, but who have become powerful vehicles for change on the international stage as well.

Most Stylish Model – Maria Borges. Picture by Motlatsi Maomela. Now in it’s 23rd installment, the SA Style Awards have helped propel many careers over the years. The awarded categories include the Most Innovative, Most Stylish Business Person, Most Stylish Media Personality to Most Stylish Model and the Most Stylish Couple. The Most Stylish Icon award went to former Miss South Africa and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo who recently launched her biography titled “Bassie: My Journey of Hope” Arrivals included a red carpet paparazzi lined reception and interviews with E-Entertainment host Katleho Sinivasan and MC Taryn Louch. With Virgin Atlantic as one of the sponsors the dress theme was “Shades of Red” . Most guests wore red from head-to-toe while others added pops of red to their outfits.





Deon Chang and Tamara Dey . Picture by Motlatsi Maomela.



It was a treat seeing beauty queens and businesswomen, Kerishnie Naiker, Zuraida Jardine and Lee-Ann Liebenberg at the event letting their hair down. Celebrities in attendance included media personality Penny Lebyane , songstress Tamara Dey, influencers Kefilwe Mabote, Tshepi Vundla and Sarah Langa-Mackay.

Most Stylish Media Personality – Picture by Motlatsi Maomela.

Organisers and founders of the SA Style Awards Zebra Square pulled out all the stops, Valdo Prosecco and BLOOM gin flowed during the official award ceremony, as well as at the after party held at the roof-top Sandton San Deck Bar and Restaurant, where we partied the night away.

Most Stylish Couple – Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung (pictured) . Picture by Motlatsi Maomela.

Spoils included a make-up touch up station by Dior and hair styling by Glam Palm.



SA Style Awards 2019 Winners

* Most Innovative Style– Lezanne Viviers

*Most Stylish Business Person– Ze Nxumalo

*Most Stylish Media Personality – Melody Molale

* Most Stylish Model – Maria Borges

*Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV – Pearl Modiadie

*Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music – Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena

*Most Stylish Designer - Interior or Fashion – Thebe Magugu

*Most Stylish Couple – Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

* The Next Big Thing – Thameenah Saint and Mihlali Ndamase

*Most Stylish Changemakers– Tatum Keshwar and Warren Wheatley