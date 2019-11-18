Celebs and influencers , dressed to the nines, came out to play on Sunday night for the glamorous annual SA Style Awards.
Staged on Sandton City’s luxurious Diamond Walk, the awards celebrate and honour individuals across various industries who have not only made an indelible mark on local soil, but who have become powerful vehicles for change on the international stage as well.
Now in it’s 23rd installment, the SA Style Awards have helped propel many careers over the years. The awarded categories include the Most Innovative, Most Stylish Business Person, Most Stylish Media Personality to Most Stylish Model and the Most Stylish Couple.
The Most Stylish Icon award went to former Miss South Africa and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo who recently launched her biography titled “Bassie: My Journey of Hope”
Arrivals included a red carpet paparazzi lined reception and interviews with E-Entertainment host Katleho Sinivasan and MC Taryn Louch. With Virgin Atlantic as one of the sponsors the dress theme was “Shades of Red” . Most guests wore red from head-to-toe while others added pops of red to their outfits.